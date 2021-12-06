Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed from his time in WWE NXT, appeared on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live.

During it, he spoke about working for NJPW and the recent attack on Josh Alexander in Impact Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

Wanting to wrestle for New Japan after being released from WWE:

“As soon as I was able to wrestle somewhere else after my release, there was only really New Japan Pro Wrestling that I really had in the forefront of where I wanted to go. I was very happy that it all came together and I’m doing stuff for New Japan Strong, and when the world permits, I’ll be over in Japan ready to kill some people over there as well.”

Impact Wrestling:

“I have an agreement with New Japan, but it is also non-exclusive. That’s what’s enabled me to open up the door to Impact Wrestling as well. Hopefully I’ll be able to do more stuff with them. I made quite, pun intended, quite the impact when I attacked Josh Alexander. I want to continue to do that wherever I go.”

