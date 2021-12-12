Former WWE NXT star Jonah, aka Bronson Reed, was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast.

During it, he was asked whether he still watches WWE NXT 2.0 after he was released by the company.

“I watch bits and pieces,” Jonah said. “I try to support my friends like Duke Hudson, Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta, Grayson (Waller), and all the Australians. I always support those guys, and I still have other friends that I’ve made there that I always watch, but I don’t particularly enjoy it.”

“I mean, I understand what they’re trying to do and the direction they’re going in. I think the thing I like least about it is that Hunter had such a vision for what NXT was, and that whole vision is just gone now, especially after last night (NXT TakeOver) with what seems to be the end of Black and Gold. It’s just disheartening because the guys that were there for that era were so much trying to make it that third brand and to make it something different. When I was there wrestling, and I’m a huge pro wrestling fan, and I love WWE, I love what they do, but I saw RAW and SmackDown as their entertainment shows, and I saw NXT as the pro wrestling show. Now I feel like it’s just another entertainment show.”