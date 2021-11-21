Last night IMPACT held their Turning Point special from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas Nevada, an event that saw a surprising cameo from former NXT North American champion, JONAH (fka as Bronson Reed). The Aussie-star attacked top IMPACT talent Josh Alexander, laying him out with a huge top rope splash.
JONAH also popped up in NJPW STRONG recently, an indication that he plans on making the most of his free agency.
.@JONAHISHERE HAS ARRIVED IN IMPACT!
And he DECIMATED @Walking_Weapon! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/8vVJrWNoK0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
⚡️ “JONAH Arrived in IMPACT at Turning Point!” by @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/dNic4keA2S
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021