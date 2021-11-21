Last night IMPACT held their Turning Point special from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas Nevada, an event that saw a surprising cameo from former NXT North American champion, JONAH (fka as Bronson Reed). The Aussie-star attacked top IMPACT talent Josh Alexander, laying him out with a huge top rope splash.

JONAH also popped up in NJPW STRONG recently, an indication that he plans on making the most of his free agency.