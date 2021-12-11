Former NXT North American champion JONAH (Bronson Reed) recently appeared on Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture program to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on getting cut by WWE last August. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

His thoughts on his WWE release:

“I’ve had a lot of people within the business, from RAW and Smackdown, friends that have told me ‘you can’t take this personally, it’s just a business decision and if you think about it for too long, you’re going to question everything.’ I can’t see any other reason than they didn’t see me fitting in whatever mold they want for RAW and Smackdown. I thought that if I didn’t go to RAW or Smackdown, I’d be back on the black and gold brand. But I didn’t know that was all being changed. They didn’t see me fitting in on any of their rosters and that was why, I’ve always told everyone that I have ever spoken to that not only can I fit into any roster in the world, I can fit into any timeframe, Jonah can wrestle in the 80s, 90s, 2000s. I am the kind of talent that can be placed anywhere.”

How he doesn’t think he could have done anything differently:

“I honestly don’t think I could have done anything differently, you know? I was very close with Hunter [Triple H] and Shawn [Michaels] in NXT and they were very happy with everything I had done. I am one of those people who is constantly checking in. If you need me to change something, I can change it. They were big fans of Bronson Reed. The same was said about my meeting with Vince, and Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis who were there as well. If they had said ‘we need you to do this, or change characters, or do this,’ I’ve been in the wrestling business long enough to be able to do that. But there was no opportunity for that.”

