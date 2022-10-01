NJPW announced Saturday morning that JONAH is out of this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II events in London due to travel issues stemming from Hurricane Ian.

ONAH was originally set to team with Bad Dude Tito against Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii on day one. Now, Zak Knight will take JONAH’s place. On the second night, Ishii will face a mystery opponent in a singles match.

Here are the updated cards for the events on October 1 & 2 and will air at a later date on NJPW World:

Night 1:

IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. Aussie Open

Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino

Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Jay White

Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. Zak Knight and Bad Dude Tito

Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, and Zack Sabre Jr.

Gideon Grey and The Great-O-Khan vs. Ricky Knight Jr. and Michael Oku

Kanji and Jazzy Gabert vs. Alex Windsor and Ava White

Gabriel Kidd vs. Dan Moloney

Night 2: