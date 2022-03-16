NJPW and IMPACT star JONAH recently appeared on the Callihan Uncensored podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included the former NXT North American champion reflecting on his run in WWE, and how he was released prior to being called up to the main roster. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was waiting for a main roster call-up before being given his release:

“Yeah, it’s crazy to me. I had some of the biggest names in the business contacting me after and they were scratching their heads. It just seemed like it came out of left field, and I was actually waiting for a call to be moved to Raw or Smackdown and then I got released.. so, very shocking to me.”

Says while surprising it also felt like a weight had been lifted off of his shoulder:

“But as you said, it was like a weight was lifted off my own shoulders. I sort of feel like the shackles are off for a lack of a better term. I can do what I want to do and I’m very lucky to have companies like Impact Wrestling that have sort of nurtured that as well.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)