Pro-wrestling star and former NXT North American champion JONAH recently appeared on the Callihan Uncensored podcast to discuss his run in NXT, where JONAH reveals that he was promised the top position for the brand before being released by WWE back in 2021. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his goal is to be a world champion:

Very top, world champion. That’s where I’ve always wanted to be and that’s where I still have my goals set. I set goals as they go and build my way up and as for that company that shall not be named, I was destined to become the top guy in the black and gold brand.

Says he was promised the top spot in NXT but it never happened:

That’s what was supposed to happen. That’s what was promised. But as we all know, promises don’t get kept a lot in professional wrestling. So now it’s all on my own shoulders and I have to make sure I live up to that hype.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)