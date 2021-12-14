Jonah, previously known as former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed, discussed in an interview with Inside the Ropes why he couldn’t use Rock as part of his name in the company.
He went by the Jonah Rock name when he wrestled for Revolution Pro Wrestling in the UK and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.
“I just did so many last names, even to the degree of Jonah Reed. I had Jonah Rogue, they obviously didn’t want Rock so I had so many different last names. I did pitch just Jonah on it’s own as well, because sometimes with WWE you end up losing that second name anyway, but they wanted something that was completely theirs if you will.”