Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed from his time in WWE NXT, appeared on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live.

During it, he looked back on his run in WWE NXT as he was released from WWE in August. He credits his relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels as the moment his career, which included a run as Noth American Champion, took off.

“I feel like when I first was there, there was a different head writer, and he ended up leaving. When the new team came forward, that’s when I was more utilized. I feel like some people buddy up to the writers. Of course you want to be close to these people because you’re working with them creatively. The type of performer that I am, I always want to put in my input. I can’t just copy, cut and paste what I do. I like to be creative. So it does pay to be in the best interest to get along with these people, but I found things started working best for me once I found myself, Hunter, and I had a great relationship with Shawn (Michaels) as well. Once I was on board with those guys, that’s when things took off.”

