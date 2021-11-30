The NJPW Strong debut of JONAH (fka WWE’s Bronson Reed) has been confirmed for this week’s episode.

It’s been announced that Saturday’s Detonation edition of NJPW Strong will feature JONAH vs. Lucas Riley.

NJPW Strong will also feature Josh Barnett’s first NJPW match since 2004. He will face Alex Coughlin.

NJPW Strong’s Detonation tapings were held back on November 15 in Riverside, California. Saturday’s show, the first from those tapings, will air at 8pm ET on NJPW World, and will be available on-demand immediately after.

The following line-up has been announced for Saturday:

* JONAH debuts against Lucas Riley

* Josh Barnett vs. Alex Coughlin

* Lio Rush and Adrian Quest vs. Bateman and Misterioso

* Jay White and Hikuleo vs. Alex Zayne and Yuya Uemura in the main event

