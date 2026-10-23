Jonathan Coachman believes top WWE stars can give fans a memorable house show without taking unnecessary risks. Reacting to Bron Breakker’s fall in Honolulu on the October 19 episode of The Coach and Bro, he argued that crowd interaction can matter more than a dangerous spot.

“You don’t, if you’re a top talent, do a move that is dangerous at a house show because you’re allowed to do other things. Vince, you could blow 20 minutes easy before you touch each other at a house show in a main event. Easy. Play to the crowd.”

Coachman still sees those events as an essential training ground for performers learning how to handle live crowds.

“House shows are where you get better. House shows is how you learn to work in front of a crowd.”

Breakker finished the October 17 match after the awkward landing, while Coachman’s criticism focused on the approach to live events. Should WWE talent prioritize crowd interaction over elaborate spots at house shows? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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