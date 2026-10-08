Jonathan Coachman says Behind The Turnbuckle is preparing to launch a Roku channel by the end of this week. The former WWE commentator teased the new outlet at the end of Tuesday’s Afternoon Drive show, which otherwise focused on the NFL.

Coachman said viewers would be able to find BTT content on Roku as another option alongside the show’s current social and video platforms. He described the channel as forthcoming, so its launch and availability should be treated as his announcement rather than a completed rollout.

“We will have a brand new Roku channel for BTT content launching by the end of the week, available in over 360 million homes. If you have a Roku TV, you go right there and there we are. You can download the app, take us anywhere. So you don’t always have to watch on YouTube or Kick or Facebook or X, but you can watch us on Roku, which I think is really, really, really cool.”

Coachman has been building shows both inside and outside wrestling. He and Vince Russo also discussed a separate November show about Coachman’s background earlier this week; the Roku announcement concerns distribution of BTT content.

Source: Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Afternoon Drive (October 6, 2026).