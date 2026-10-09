Jonathan Coachman thinks WWE could make better use of its own television time when Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns promote outside projects. Discussing their work on Street Fighter, he argued that appearing on WWE programming in character could also help advertise the movie.

Coachman made the case on Coach and Bro while talking with JDfromNY206 about wrestlers balancing film work with WWE dates. He pointed to Rhodes’ Guile appearance at UFC 332 and argued that the wrestlers’ WWE audience should be part of the movie’s promotional plan.

“I would say this about Cody, and I would say this about Roman Reigns, that if you’re lucky enough, they’re not the leads in this movie. They don’t have to be there for every day of shooting. Why can you not be at TV and then have the movie schedule your three or four days around that? Now all of a sudden, you’re still on TV. You’re still showing the audience. And, oh, by the way, the audience can make up for the number that’s projected for this movie if they were there promoting it within the show.”

Coachman specifically pictured Rhodes using his film character’s look on SmackDown. He stressed that he was not objecting to wrestlers taking acting work, but wanted WWE’s show included in the publicity.

“Why is Cody not in the full gear on SmackDown? Why is he not doing that? Because he’s walking around Hollywood. He’s walking around as the character. I just don’t understand how they do so much over here. And I’m not hating on it. Go do it, but also do it within the show that is worldwide if you’re going to promote the movie, which they haven’t done. At least unless I missed something.”

The proposal is Coachman’s opinion, not a report of a WWE marketing decision. His broader point was that a wrestler’s film campaign and weekly television role can feed one another when the schedules allow.

Watch the Coach and Bro discussion below.