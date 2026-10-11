Jonathan Coachman questioned the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to attempt a two-point conversion late in their 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former WWE broadcaster attended Thursday night’s game and told his Coach and Company co-hosts that an extra point would have left Dallas a simpler path to overtime.

The Cowboys scored a late touchdown after Tampa Bay failed on fourth down near the goal line, then did not convert the two-point try. Dallas’ official recap confirms the 24-16 result. Coachman argued that the choice took away momentum from a team trying to complete a comeback.

“My other biggest takeaway that drove me and everybody in our section nuts was going for two down eight. When you finally, after all the nonsense, after all the bad plays, you had a chance to tie this game and go to overtime. … Dallas goes 99 yards in about two minutes. They were set up. When is analytics going to stop being in place of just good, smart football?”

Coachman acknowledged that the decision had an analytical case, but preferred the immediate extra point. In his view, a successful kick would have kept the Cowboys within one touchdown and one more kick of a tie.

“They go for two down eight. And I know what the analytics say. Well, then you know what you need when you get that second touchdown. Or how about kicking an extra point? So all you need is seven and you go to overtime because now you have the momentum. It drove everybody nuts.”

Coachman has also used his sports show to discuss Major League Baseball alongside his wrestling work. This episode centered on his firsthand reaction from the Cowboys’ stadium.

Sources: Coach and Company; Dallas Cowboys official recap.