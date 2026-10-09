Jonathan Coachman has little sympathy for complaints about the Los Angeles Dodgers spending to win. He says other wealthy Major League Baseball owners can choose to invest more in their teams, too.

The former WWE broadcaster made the point near the end of a Coach and Company sports show after watching a local reporter interview a Dodgers player. Coachman, who has discussed expanding his BTT programming, contrasted a local reporter’s season-long access with his own experience working both local and national sports assignments.

“You want to know the difference between being a local guy and being a national guy? Because I’ve been both. Being a local guy can be awesome, and that right there is awesome when you follow the team around all year round. Clearly they know him.”

That exchange led Coachman to the Dodgers’ payroll and the owners who criticize or compete with them. He argued that a franchise’s resources reflect business choices, and he wanted more teams to prioritize winning.

“So many fans out there complain about the Dodgers and their spending. What the Dodgers have done, and I know they’re in the second market in the United States, but they have built revenue streams surrounding this team to pay for all the salaries that they’re paying. So, you can complain about it all you want, but a lot of your owners, whatever your teams are, they are billionaires. They could choose to spend more money. They don’t because they want to stay having the money they have. If you’re 80 and you’re worth $4 billion, spend a billion. You can’t take it with you. That’s the part I don’t understand when people complain.”

Coachman’s comments are his view of team ownership, not a financial audit of any particular club. The wrestling broadcaster has been making room for sports discussions alongside his wrestling shows.

Watch the full Coach and Company episode below.