Jonathan Coachman believes WWE should reconsider Jade Cargill‘s position among its featured women. On the September 7 edition of Coach and Bro, he argued that her performances and character have not developed enough.

Coachman pointed to Tatum Paxley and Fatal Influence as examples of performers whose character work he considers further ahead. He questioned continuing to give Cargill a prominent position when, in his assessment, that progress has been missing.

Coachman also questioned her in-ring execution, saying she has continued to “get worse and worse and worse.”

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