Jade Cargill told fans who think she should have gone to NXT, “I make too much money to not be seen.” Jonathan Coachman heard that line and agreed with the first half.

Coachman and Vince Russo played a clip of Cargill answering her critics on BTT Studios’ Coach and Bro. Cargill said WWE made the decision to skip NXT and told fans they could turn around if they didn’t want to watch her. Coachman pictured Vince McMahon in the back watching the crowd take her up on it.

“Number one, I do agree with her on one thing she said there, Vince. She does make too much money. She does make too much money. Let’s start with the fact, can you imagine, we always go to, ‘What would Vince do?’ Can you imagine Vince McMahon watching a video of a talent saying, ‘If you don’t like me, turn around and look at the back wall’? Can you imagine an entire audience on camera doing that? How pissed would he be? Let’s start there.”

Coachman had opened the segment by questioning “how big the ego is.” When Cargill said her name generates money, he asked Russo how often WWE put her in a position to draw as champion on the road to WrestleMania.

“Vince, let’s back up a year. Remember when she won the title in November of 2025? How many times did she defend that title? If she is money and she’s a star and they had the Royal Rumble and they had WrestleMania, how much did they use her during that time? Or does she just not understand the level of shows they have at the beginning of years? Do you think she doesn’t know it, doesn’t understand it, or doesn’t care?”

Russo thought Cargill “just buried NXT” with her remarks. Coachman gave her credit for the deal she landed, but he questioned how she could dismiss NXT given what he remembered her saying about her experience.

“So kudos to her for that. They paid her based off of how she looks and what they thought she could turn into, like she was going to become this superhero. The problem is, Vince, she just went on another podcast a couple months ago and says, ‘I just had my first match three years ago.’ But yet you’re a megastar and you don’t need NXT when you tell the world that you have been wrestling less than four years.”

Coachman asked his producer to check that timeline. Cargill actually made her in-ring debut in March 2021, teaming with Shaquille O’Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite. The remark read back on the podcast was, “My first match ever was on TV. I didn’t go through the indies. I didn’t do all that. My NXT was AEW.”

Coachman named The Rock, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes as examples of wrestlers who sell tickets and merchandise. He also took issue with Cargill making that case for herself in public.

“I’ve never met her. I think it’s my OG in me. She bugs me because she does BS like this. And there’s so many other stars that legitimately could say that. And they don’t ’cause they know they want to get along with everybody backstage. They know they want to get the push. And if you do this, you’re not getting the push. She’s never gotten a push other than money.”

Coachman said he’d stopped reading his own mentions about eight months earlier. He figured fans would answer Cargill by putting together “a video of all of her botched spots she’s had this year,” then offered his own explanation for how WWE has booked her.

“That’s the other reason she hasn’t been pushed, because every time she gets into a big match, she messes something up.”

When Russo agreed, Coachman added, “That’s just fact. That’s not me hating. That’s fact. Go watch the video.” He closed by naming two women he’d like to see pull Cargill aside backstage. “Charlotte, pull her aside. Becky, pull her aside. Smart her up. Somebody smarten her up.”

Podcast source: Coach and Bro on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios. Match record: AEW Dynamite, March 3, 2021.