Jonathan Coachman thinks fans underestimate what a prominent wrestler can earn on the independent circuit. Discussing Matt Cardona on The Coach and Bro, he offered a hypothetical breakdown of appearance fees and autograph sales rather than claiming to know Cardona’s contract figures.

Coachman’s estimate came during a conversation about Cardona’s comments on earning more independently than he does in WWE. Cardona has also questioned why more released WWE wrestlers have not found success outside the company, a subject the hosts discussed before turning to the economics of his own run.

“I think it’s important quickly to explain to fans how that works because I think everybody feels, and this has been something my entire career, if you’re on TV, you’re making millions. That’s what people think, whether it’s TV news, wrestling, sports, whatever. That’s not the case. And so when he says, ‘I’m making more money on the indies,’ and then I see all these comments about how can he talk like that? You know, he’s full of… he’s lying. A guy like him, a guy like him can make $7,500 to $10,000 a night. Okay? He was routinely doing two or three nights every week, and then when he shows up, he signs autographs and he’s making probably another $2,000 to $3,000, what we call gimmicks in the business. So now let’s say on any given weekend he’s making $20,000 to $30,000. Do the math on that. And let’s say it’s 40 weeks at $20,000. That’s $800,000 a year, at $20,000 a week for 40 weeks, right? All right. I promise you, knowing what we know about budget cuts and contract cuts, that right now he’s not making $800,000 at WWE.”

Those figures are Coachman’s estimates, not disclosed Cardona earnings or confirmed WWE salary details. His point was that a wrestler with Cardona’s independent demand could make a different financial calculation than someone who only sees a major promotion’s television exposure.

Source: The Coach and Bro.