Jonathan Coachman talks about possible WWE return.

In 2008, Jonathan Coachman ended his tenure with WWE, which began in 2000. He made a full-time comeback in 2018, joining the Raw commentary team. However, just a few months later, Renee Paquette (Renee Young) took his place.

Previously, Coachman had claimed he wouldn’t return to professional wrestling. Recently, however, he discussed his short 2018 stint and the possibility of returning to WWE in an interview with The Angle Podcast.

When I returned, I wasn’t treated well by certain people. Maybe they were jealous of my role in commentary. I tried to play the ESPN guy, which was a mistake. My best self is as heel Coach, talking trash and getting physical. There’s no reason I can’t do that in 2024 and still maintain my credibility in sports hosting. If I go back, I’d be open to it, but I won’t be a straightforward announcer. That’s not me. Some people didn’t want me there, and it was like being in a three-person announce booth where no one cooperates. It was all about self-interest, and I got shut out.

The Coach also explained why his 2018 return didn’t work out.

During my first decade with WWE, I missed only one Monday night out of 520. But in 2018, I had a golf contract and had to miss five Mondays. Vince got upset, thinking I didn’t want to be there. But I already had the golf deal when WWE called me back. I thought it was a good cross-promotion opportunity, but Vince didn’t see it that way. So, they moved me to doing pay-per-view previews and made me easy to let go during the COVID cuts.

