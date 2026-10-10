Jonathan Coachman says ratings and wrestling company rivalries should take a back seat when the industry remembers someone who has died. Discussing The Rock’s tribute to PAC on Coach and Bro, Coachman said the response to a wrestler’s death should focus on the people affected.

Co-host JDFromNY praised AEW’s tribute to PAC before the conversation turned to reactions to The Rock mentioning AEW. Coachman recalled WWE’s first SmackDown after September 11, 2001, to explain why he does not view an emotional broadcast through its audience numbers.

“Rock understands the power his voice has. And in that instance, in a moment where you lose somebody, companies don’t matter, ratings don’t matter.”

Coachman said he was not thinking about viewership after the September 11 broadcast. He described AEW’s tribute as a chance to remember PAC rather than a contest between promotions.

“It made me feel, when we had the show after 9/11 and we were all out there, and the last thing that I thought about that night or I thought about since was how many people were watching SmackDown for our first show back. I wasn’t thinking that last Wednesday. I was thinking to myself, much like The Rock, much like you, this is just a really, really powerful way to remember somebody who is gone, will not be back. He died. And I think at some point these wrestling fans and wrestling journalists need to stop acting like wrestling is everything and realize that being a human being is way more important.”

His remarks were prompted by debate about The Rock’s positive mention of AEW while honoring PAC. Coachman’s point was that the tribute mattered more than the promotional divide.

Source: Coach and Bro.