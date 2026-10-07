Jonathan Coachman says he wants to devote an episode of Coach and Bro or another show to his account of WWE’s 2002 “Plane Ride From Hell.” During Tuesday’s Coach and Company stream, he also described being struck by Brock Lesnar’s elbow during an incident on the flight.

Coachman raised the subject while talking about London and referred to the Dark Side of the Ring episode about the flight. He said he disagreed with much of the program but did not identify which specific accounts he disputes.

“One of these days I’m going to do an entire episode … on just the WWE flight from hell. And it started in London. And if you guys have ever seen Dark Side of the Ring, it’s like 10% true. About 10%.”

Another speaker asked Coachman about what he had witnessed. Coachman pointed to an encounter with Lesnar, though he did not give a full account during this stream.

“I don’t know why I would know. I was only the one that took an elbow from Brock Lesnar when he threw the punch. I mean, I was right there in the middle of it. Literally, I still feel that elbow.”

The 2021 Dark Side of the Ring episode prompted wider discussion of the flight, including Tommy Dreamer’s response to criticism of his comments. Coachman gave no date for the episode he said he wants to record.

Source: Coach and Company.