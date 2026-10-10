Jonathan Coachman says WWE’s final Raw before Money in the Bank spent too much attention on a match scheduled for the following week. In a Coach and Bro discussion with Vince Russo, Coachman questioned why the show promoted the Bloodline’s six-man match with 946 when the premium live event was only days away.

The six-man match is set for the October 12 Raw, after Saturday’s Money in the Bank event. Wrestling Headlines previously reported the match announcement, while Coachman’s new comments address the timing of its promotion.

“It’s disappointing at this point, man, because we could have got three months, like literally three months, out of that. And it’s just so, so disappointing to me. And the fourth thing I will say out of that, Vince, is they did all of that with two packages. 946 was not even in the building. Two packages about last week, separated in the show. But Vince, this is a go-home to Money in the Bank.”

Coachman said he expected the broadcast to concentrate on the wrestlers appearing at the premium live event. He felt the attention paid to a later Raw main event made the show’s priorities unclear.

“This is a go-home to a PLE, one that only Roman Reigns is going to be on. Not the Usos, not 946, none of them. And you’re promoting that because you want to promote the six-man main event for the following Raw instead of focusing on your PLE and saying, ‘Hey, ESPN, we’re trying to help you out.’ And so, it felt very mixed up to me. It didn’t feel like a go-home should be all about the people on the PLE.”

Russo agreed that the show’s focus was a problem. The discussion was separate from his earlier criticism of the Usos’ reaction to the Jacob Fatu angle.

Source: Coach and Bro.