Jonathan Coachman recalled John Cena learning just one night before the fact that he and Shawn Michaels would work an hour-long WWE Raw match in London. Coachman said Cena had spent the previous 10 days drinking with him while WWE toured the United Kingdom, then immediately headed upstairs after Dean Malenko delivered the news.

The former WWE broadcaster shared the story during the October 31 edition of The Coach and Bro while discussing whether two current wrestlers could duplicate the stripped-down ladder match Razor Ramon and Michaels had at WrestleMania X. He used the Cena and Michaels match as an example of what top-level performers can do after an abrupt creative change.

“I’ll never forget, we were in the UK and Cena and Shawn Michaels did a 60-minute match and they were not told about it until the night before. I was standing there having a beer with John Cena. We’d been drinking together for 10 straight days. Dean Malenko walks up, the great Dean Malenko, and he whispers in John Cena’s ear. John takes his beer, puts it on the counter, walks to the elevator and he was gone.”

Coachman said he asked Malenko what had changed after Cena walked away. According to Coachman, the message was that the WWE office had called for Cena to go 60 minutes with Michaels on the following night’s Raw.

“I waited at Gorilla for him to walk back, because this is what the old-school mentality is. I stood there at Gorilla for him to walk back, and he does his little thing, his butt sticking out, and he does the waddle. You could smell the alcohol out of his pores because he’d been drinking for 10 straight days, and went out there and had a banger. All the alcohol was coming out of his pores. It was incredible.”

Cena and Michaels went nearly an hour in their April 23, 2007 Raw main event from London, only weeks after their WrestleMania 23 title match. Coachman’s account adds a firsthand detail about the notice Cena received before the televised rematch.

Source: The Coach and Bro.