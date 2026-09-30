Jonathan Coachman believes wrestlers can get a bigger reaction by building a character than by chasing a more dangerous spot. On Coach and Bro, he pointed to The Rock as an example while discussing the risks performers take when the crowd is already invested in them.

Coachman raised the point during a conversation with Vince Russo that touched on Steven Borden’s injury at AEW All Out. The match ended after Borden was hurt, and WrestlingHeadlines reported Tony Khan’s update on his condition. Coachman’s argument was about how wrestlers and promotions weigh the value of a reaction against the risk of a move.

“And that used to be The Rock. Do you know how many times The Rock went off the top rope? Do you know how many times that he would do something that required falling back and potentially hitting your head in a hard spot on a stairs or something like that? I will defy you to go find a video of the biggest stars in the world doing that. Do you know why they didn’t have to do that and didn’t feel like they had to do that, Vince? Because they were over. And they knew that if they did their character work correctly, their promo work correctly, you don’t need to do that stuff cuz the crowd’s invested in you, not the move.”

He then turned from individual choices to the people overseeing matches. Coachman said WWE and AEW should gather their talent after the recent events and examine whether the push for increasingly ambitious spots is taking attention away from character work.

“When you’re a talent, focus on that. Don’t focus on, ‘Hey man, guess what I’m doing tonight.’ And I think the first name that comes to my head is Darby Allin. How many times on the show have we been like, ‘Man, if Darby keeps doing that, this is going to happen’? And not to single him out, but Vince, if I am either Triple H or Tony Khan this week, I’m getting all of my talent together and we’re grieving cuz as human beings, that’s what we need to do. But then also, we’re going to re-evaluate everything we do and I think part of the reason we’re on AEW all the time is they focus only on matches and not the character development. And if this is going to happen where you got to go bigger, bigger, bigger, bigger, instead of focusing on who I am, we’re going to see this more and more and more.”

Source: Coach and Bro, “The Pop Is the Problem: Why The Rock Never Needed High Spots”.