Jonathan Coachman has a different look in mind for Sami Zayn. With fans still cheering Zayn, Coachman thinks a suit, new music and a more arrogant presentation could make the character’s heel turn clearer.

Coachman made the pitch during a Coach and Bro discussion with Vince Russo about Zayn’s recent championship story. He framed the idea as something Zayn could propose to WWE, not as a change the company has planned.

“If I’m Sami and I’m being proactive as my character after they took it off of me after nine days, maybe I walk in and I pitch this. They’re cheering me. I need to do everything in my power outside of a promo in the ring calling them stupid names to show that I don’t care about them anymore. What they like didn’t work for me. So, I want to change my music. I want to maybe go completely opposite, like dress up, put on a suit and tie and be so pompous.”

Coachman said the shift could give the audience a visual reason to treat Zayn differently before a new story develops. He imagined the character leaning into his championship status and income as part of the act.

“Can you imagine if he came out with his haircut and a suit and tie on and the title over his shoulder, how different that would be taken? At least it would be by me. And then you could start a storyline from that point. And completely different, arrogant, cocky music. I know a little something about that, too. And I think that could change everything.”

Russo agreed that a different presentation would help distinguish this version of Zayn. The two were offering their opinions on the character, and neither claimed to know WWE’s creative plans.

“I agree with you 1,000%, Coach. If you would have put him out in a different presentation, that certainly would have helped. But you’re sending the same guy out there.”

Coachman’s proposal comes as Zayn’s WWE title story has drawn other reactions from podcast hosts. Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca previously praised the heel turn, while Coachman is focused on how Zayn looks and sounds when he comes through the curtain.

Watch the Coach and Bro conversation below.