Jonathan Coachman believes he and Vince Russo could immediately improve any wrestling promotion if given the opportunity.

During the latest episode of Coach & Bro, Coachman discussed the possibility of working for another wrestling company and said that if AEW President Tony Khan ever called, he and Russo would only consider joining as a package deal.

Coachman said:

“If Tony Khan called us and said, ‘Coach, I want you to be a character on the show and Vince, I want you to take over writing the show.’ I believe we would still do this show, but we’d have to sit down and really talk about being a package deal because I believe in my heart of hearts… we can help anybody become greater instantly because you and I have made ourselves better the last two years.”

Russo agreed with Coachman’s assessment.

“Yeah, we would, coach.”

Coachman went on to explain why he believes they could help either WWE or AEW, arguing that both companies are overlooking an audience that should be a priority.

“They’re not addressing the people who don’t watch. They’re not addressing the people who used to watch and no longer. Those are the people you have to address. When somebody quits being a brand member, I want to know why. Why? You were a brand member for five years and now you’re unsubscribing. Why are you unsubscribing? That’s going to help me grow my business. I don’t see either company doing that whatsoever.”

Coachman continued by saying he believes he and Russo would remain objective even if they worked for a wrestling promotion.

“If we were brought in… we would ask them tough questions. We wouldn’t just butter them up because we work for AEW. We’d also sit there and evaluate both shows. I think when you’re really honest like we are, it can make shows better instead of burying your head in the sand.”

Russo echoed that philosophy, stating that the pair would never compromise their opinions for a job opportunity.

“We will never, ever, ever be compromised.”

While neither Coachman nor Russo indicated they have had discussions with AEW or WWE, both expressed confidence that their experience and willingness to provide honest criticism could benefit any wrestling company willing to bring them aboard.