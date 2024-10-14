Jonathan Coachman believes Kurt Angle is the greatest in-ring performer of all time.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, the former WWE commentator expressed his belief that Angle is the best to ever do it. He said,

“Kurt Angle is the greatest in-ring performer there ever is. People argue with me, I’m telling you right now, there’s been nobody — whether you’re training and you come into the business, or whether you’re an authentic NCAA wrestler like him and Brock and [Gable] and all these guys that’ve done it… What Kurt Angle was able to do, not only in the ring, but also as his character, with the cowboy hats and the singing… He embraced it. I don’t know why more talent doesn’t embrace trying something. Don’t sit on the sidelines and complain that they not using you; walk in, throw 10 things at the wall. If one hits, that could be a Stone Cold Steve Austin.“

Also on a recent edition of the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Bronson Reed stated that he believes fans would be interested in seeing a match between himself and Bron Breakker.

Reed, who is currently in the midst of a feud with Seth Rollins, said the following:

“I think a lot of people would like to see Bronson vs. Bron. That’s a cool match. We’ve never touched at all. Never wrestled. If people compare me to Vader, obviously they compare him to his uncle and his dad. Seeing Vader and Bam Bam (Bigelow) versus the Steiners in Japan was incredible. You could do a modern version of that. It’d be pretty wild.“