Jonathan Coachman often worked closely with Vince McMahon during his time in WWE.

The Coach previously worked as an announcer, backstage personality, and an assistant to the former WWE Chairman on television.

While speaking to Piers Morgan, The Coach revealed that McMahon once called him on Christmas Eve to fly back to Connecticut from Kansas because Vince wanted to shoot a skit.

He said, “I saw Vince McMahon, when we were shooting skits, he was a very nice man. He would do things very quietly to take care of a lot of guys that were getting older that couldn’t make a living on their own and you couldn’t walk into a bank after being a WWE Superstar and asked for a job. The other part of Vince though, is he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care about you, he doesn’t care about your family. There was one time where I was home on Christmas Eve and I got a call to fly back to Connecticut from Kansas because Vince wanted to shoot a skit to be in a show on Monday so that he could spend time with his family. That’s the Vince I think I remember the most. As long as it was good for him and the company, he didn’t care about the fact that if we were with our parents or with our kids or with our families. Certainly, as I look back, a guy that I used to respect and was incredibly loyal for, I would never be that guy today for him. No chance.”

Jonathan Coachman left WWE in 2008, and has since said he has no desire to return to the company after the way he was treated.