Jonathan Coachman remembers Steve Austin treating wrestling as real whenever he was around him backstage. On a new Coach and Bro clip, Coachman used Austin’s attitude to explain why he thinks some current matches lose their intensity.

A viewer asked about the physical intensity of Austin and Kurt Angle’s matches. Vince Russo first argued that concentrating on planned spots can pull a wrestler out of character, and Coachman brought the discussion back to how Austin approached his work.

“This new talent, they have to treat it like it is real. They treat it like it’s a show or like it’s a dance. Stone Cold Steve Austin, he treated it like it was real. And if you were around him and you didn’t treat it like it was real, you weren’t around him. I saw him lose his mind a couple of times when new people would come in and ask if it’s fake.”

Coachman also cited Angle’s ability to adapt to professional wrestling. That part of his assessment was familiar ground, as Coachman has previously called Angle the greatest in-ring performer; the Austin backstage recollection is the distinct point in this clip.

Source: Coach and Bro, “Should LA Knight Beat Roman? Austin, Angle & Ospreay’s Bruised Face”.