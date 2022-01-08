PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham will be returning at the February 6th PROGRESS for PROGRESS 128: Technique event from Manchester, England. The Octopus has worked for PROGRESS a ton in the past, which included 10 events between 2018 and 2019.

The current @ringofhonor World Champion @TheJonGresham will be in action in Manchester February 6th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6HCPpbIez6 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) January 7, 2022

Gresham will be defending the ROH title against Chris Sabin at this evening’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay per view.