Jonathan Gresham is asking wrestling fans to support Brooke Havok through an injury that has put her wrestling career on hold.

In a fundraiser launched September 18, Gresham explained that Havok was among the wrestlers who helped him return to the ring after his 2025 stroke. Their sessions gave the group a chance to exchange ideas and encourage one another. He praised her approach to training and her commitment to improving.

Now he wants to return that support.

“Brooke was there during a chapter when I was finding my way back,” Gresham wrote.

The fundraiser says all money raised will go to Havok for recovery costs, medical-related expenses and other financial needs during her absence.

Gresham highlighted the challenge an injury creates for an independent wrestler: bookings stop while bills continue. His appeal asks supporters to donate or share the fundraiser so Havok can concentrate on healing.

The statement does not give a return date.

Source: Jonathan Gresham’s fundraiser for Brooke Havok.