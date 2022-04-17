AEW Battle of the Belts 2 on Saturday night featured Thunder Rosa retaining the AEW Women’s Championship, Jonathan Gresham retaining the ROH World Title over Dalton Castle, and more. Fightful Select has learned some notes from the show.

Gresham had to be checked out for a concussion following his match, but he wasn’t immediately cleared and there’s no word yet on his status. It happened on the gutwrench sequence early in the match.

It’s unknown whether Dalton Castle has signed with the company as of yet. In the short-term future, Satnam Singh is to continue appearing on AEW programming following his debut this past Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose wasn’t planned to be a long-term feud and the opponent for Rosa for Double or Nothing is still unknown, but it won’t be Rose.

Ethan Page was required six stitches to close up the wound that he suffered.