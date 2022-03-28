Jonathan Gresham made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he credited Jay Lethal for giving him his break in Ring of Honor:

“I was approached by Lethal after a match I had and he said to me, ‘I want to work with you.’ I was really low on the card, opening matches, sometimes dark matches. I was thinking to myself, ‘Well, yeah, that’s gonna happen. This guy is like, world champion and all this stuff.’ So he leaves and we don’t really have a discussion about it anymore. Then one day we’re in the locker room, and he goes, ‘Hey, I think we’re going to wrestle each other. Then I got word that we are, and it was taking place in North Carolina. I think it was Concord, North Carolina. After that match, it flipped the switch in the minds of the bookers and the people in the office to where they actually started investing in me with time and matches. and promos, and things of that nature. So if it wasn’t for Lethal, I probably wouldn’t be in the position I am today. That match is the start of everything for me and Ring of Honor.”

