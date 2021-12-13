New ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his huge triumph at this past weekend’s Final Battle pay per view, stating that it is now his mission to keep the spirit of ROH alive as they promotion plans to go on hiatus. Highlights are below.

Says Final Battle felt like a full circle moment for him:

Final Battle was a night that was full circle for me. I spent a lot of time with the fans at ringside. There were so many people there I knew—from the independents, from seminars, fans from smaller independent shows, like NOVA Pro [in Virginia], guys that stayed on my couch during our travels—and everyone kept telling me they had to see me win the Ring of Honor title. I have enjoyed this entire ride, so all of that meant the world to me.

Says it is up to him to keep the spirit of ROH alive as world champion: