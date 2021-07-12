ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett took place at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

The match ended with Gresham putting the challenger in a knee submission hold to retain.

Gresham became the champion last August when he defeated Tracy Williams in the final of a tournament to crown a new champion for the revived title. Heading into Best in the World, his reign was 321 days.