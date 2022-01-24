Game Changer Wrestling’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view is going on as we speak, but one big name will no longer be competing at the marquee event, which is taking place from a sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham has been pulled from the show, and a replacement will step-in to face his opponent for tonight, Blake Christian. Sapp adds that Gresham is doing fine and the decision was made due to safety protocols.

Gresham is fine, just safety protocol. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 24, 2022

Stay tuned for more updates during tonight’s show.