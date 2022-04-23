IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham will no longer be competing at this evening’s Rebellion pay-per-view, where he was set to defend the title against Eddie Edwards. Gresham has been replaced by Chris Bey, who will now face Edwards on the pre-show.

It was also announced that the triple-threat X-Division championship match will now take place on the main card. Full details, including an updated look at the lineup, can be found below.

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete in his scheduled matchup with Eddie Edwards tonight at Rebellion. Eddie Edwards will now face Chris Bey on Countdown to Rebellion, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30 pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. The X-Division Championship match between Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey, and Ace Austin will now take place on the pay-per-view portion of Rebellion, beginning at 8 pm ET.

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

3 teams TBA vs. The Good Brothers vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards