PROGRESS Wrestling has released a new video featuring ROH world champion & PROGRESS champion Jonathan Gresham announcing that he has not been cleared to compete due to injury, and will be missing the promotion’s upcoming event in London.

As previously reported the Octopus was checked for a concussion after last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts II (taped on Friday), where he successfully defended the ROH title against Dalton Castle. Gresham states:

Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to London this weekend for the Sunday and Monday events due to an injury. I have not been cleared to compete. So, I do want to apologize to Progress and the fans for not being able to make it this weekend. I really wanted to but my health comes first and I have to just take a little time off. Once I’m cleared, I’ll definitely be back and I really look forward to being back and working with Progress and performing for you guys. So, please keep me in your prayers. I’d really appreciate it. I’ll see you all next time, and thank you for understanding.

At this time the severity of Gresham’s injury is unknown. We will keep you updated on his condition. See his full video statement below.