ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham recently joined WrestlePurists for an interview hyping up this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where the Octopus will defend the gold against Claudio Castagnoli. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s never really had talks with Tony Khan:

“To be honest, I’ve not really talked to him. I don’t know what he thinks about me. I’ve had very short conversations with him, when I say short I mean short. So I don’t know. I would hope that he values me, I don’t know though. So we’ll find out in the coming weeks, months I guess.”

On the decision of him joining Tully Blanchard Enterprises:

“I arrived at TV one day and then I was told that’s what I was doing, then I was like ‘okay’. I don’t know if it was super thought through, I don’t know anything. All I know is that’s what I was told, alright lets make it work.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)