Jonathan Gresham is creating a promotion around the wrestling philosophy he calls Modern Age Grappling. In a speech shared through his X account, Gresham announced ROUND 1 in collaboration with 1FW and PRODUCE.

The first event is set for January 9, 2027, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gresham explained that wrestling benefits from different styles and approaches. His aim with M.A.G. is to preserve and develop a form of wrestling he believes deserves its own place in today’s industry.

“M-A-G is the style, round one is the promotion.”

He declined to explain every detail of the concept during the announcement, encouraging fans to attend and experience it themselves.

Before introducing the project, Gresham thanked the people who helped him move forward after his health scare. That group included Brooke Havok, whose support he also recognized when launching a recovery fundraiser for her.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Jonathan Gresham, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.