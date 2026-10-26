Jonathan Gresham is open to returning to Ring of Honor, but he says his attempts to clear the air with Tony Khan haven’t led to a conversation. The former ROH World Champion said he’s sought opportunities to apologize in person when AEW has visited Atlanta.

Speaking on Grapsody in comments reported by Wrestling Inc., Gresham said he understands why Khan might not want to meet with him. He acknowledged that he handled their 2022 disagreement poorly, while maintaining that frustration had built up before the confrontation.

Gresham lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Death Before Dishonor in July 2022. He subsequently requested his release from the company, which Khan granted.