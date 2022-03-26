ROH world champion and current free agent Jonathan Gresham recently appeared on the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he thought his career was over due to the COVID-19 outbreak back in 2020. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was trying to stay optimistic when the COVID-19 outbreak shut everything down:

Yes. I try to stay optimistic. I’m a pessimist from the start, but when it hit I was financially in a pretty good situation but I was more concerned about my comrades, guys that were coming up and on pay-per-appearance with Ring of Honor. So, I was really thinking about them. ROH did a really good job of keeping us on payroll the entire pandemic, so I was concerned but I was also thinking, ‘Okay, I’m going to jump to what next?’

Says he was kind of scared of not being able to wrestle anymore:

I spent my entire adult life becoming a professional wrestler, so there was really nothing else I could really use that knowledge for, so that was kind of scary. But yeah, I thought it was over for me. But I was just going to ride the wave of the contract. Money was still coming in and hope for the best.

