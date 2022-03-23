Speaking with Sanchez Taylor of WrestleTalk after PROGRESS Chapter 130, Original ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham discussed his goals.

This is where he noted that he wants to square off with Bryan Danielson and CM Punk:

“First of all, at the end of Final Battle, my goal was, and still is, to bring honor and prestige back to the Ring of Honor World Championship, and the only way for me to do that is to wrestle two men. But in order for me to do that, I must wrestle people like me, to prepare for these two matches – to face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. That’s the only way I’m gonna be able to restore honor to the Ring of Honor World Championship. So I’m waiting for those two matches, in time those two matches will happen, but at the moment I have to fight and wrestle some of the best that the world has to offer, so that’s what I’m doing. I asked for it and companies all over the world have asked to host Ring of Honor World Title matches. So that’s what you’ve been seeing over the last few months.”

Gresham will face Bandido at Supercard of Honor on April 1 to determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion.