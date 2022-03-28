Jonathan Gresham made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, was asked what he learned from Booker T:

“He taught me at an early age that in wrestling you have to ask for what you want. I really appreciate him having that conversation with me because that helped me later on in my career come out of my shell because I was a very shy individual coming up.”

He also talked about how Terminus, his promotion, originated:

“Terminus is something that my friend and I, Baron Black, who works for AEW, had. We came up together under Mr. Hughes. We would always do these independent shows with each other. When we were leaving and going to the next show, we would always talk about how the shows are promoted, or what we feel is wrong with the shows and stuff, and how the shows are executed. We thought we could add more to the shows, definitely more so here in Atlanta because the scene kind of died after WCW went away. There’s shows on the outskirts of Atlanta, but there’s nothing here in the city. So Baron and I talked for years. Present day, we’re financially in a much better place. So we decided why not? Let’s just try to do it. A lot of people think Terminus is the answer to Ring of Honor going on hiatus, but it’s not, it’s just the timing was just perfect for that story to be out there. That’s pretty much what it is. I wanted to do it for a long time and help wrestling come back to the Atlanta area.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription