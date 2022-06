TERMINUS PRO has announced on Twitter that ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham will take on DDT Pro star and AEW regular Konosuke Takeshita at the promotion’s third-ever event, which takes place on July 21st at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

UPDATED LINEUP:

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich