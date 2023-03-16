Jonathan Gresham opens up about his new home at IMPACT Wrestling.

The former ROH World Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Paltrocast, where he revealed that the idea to join IMPACT first came to him when ROH started “phasing out” in 2021 prior to being purchased by AEW President, Tony Khan. Gresham had a very messy exit from Khan’s version of ROH back in the summer of 2022.

Here is what Gresham had to say about signing with IMPACT:

I wouldn’t say it was always kind of open (opportunity to join IMPACT Wrestling). It’s just something that I kind of felt — when Ring of Honor was originally, I guess phasing out or whatever you wanna say and IMPACT kind of stepped in and kind of giving a lot of the guys work, I was kind of flirting with the idea then. It just didn’t turn out that way so, I had the opportunity to join and I did.

Full interview can be seen below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)