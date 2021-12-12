Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal for the original ROH World Heavyweight Title ended up taking place at Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

Originally, Bandido was set to defend the title against Gresham at this show, but he had to pull out of the match because of a positive COVID-19 test. AEW ended up helping out by sending Lethal back to ROH for one night.

Gresham went over in the contest with the entire locker room surrounding the ring. Ian Riccaboni ended the show by stating “see you in April”