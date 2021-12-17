ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is set to make his first title defense at an upcoming GCW event.

GCW has announced that AJ Gray will challenge Gresham at their Blood on The Hills event, scheduled for tonight at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The event will air live on FITE.

Gray vs. Gresham will be a Pure Rules match.

GCW Blood on The Hills will also feature GCW Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defending against Brody King and PCO. The Briscoes also hold the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

Other matches set for tonight’s GCW event include Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green vs. Effy and Allie Katch, Jordan Oliver vs. Atticus Cogar in a No Ropes Barbed Wire Match, Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian, and more.

Stay tuned for more.

