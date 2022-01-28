ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham issued a statement on his Twitter early this morning announcing that he’s caught COVID-19 and will no longer be competing at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament taking place this weekend. The Octopus was set to take on MLW superstar Davey Richards in the first round.

Gresham adds that COVID is what kept him off this past Sunday’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view, where he was set to defend the ROH title against Blake Christian. His full statement reads:

Unfortunately, I will not be making it to LA tomorrow for BOLA. I recently caught covid, and as a result, I had to miss GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom. I am still testing positive as of today and don’t want to put any colleagues/fans in harms way.

PWG has yet to announce a replacement for Gresham. Check out his tweet below.