The Irish Ace is coming back.

It was announced on today’s edition of NXT UK that former NXT cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin will be returning to action on next week’s show. This will be Devlin’s first matchup back for WWE since the COVID-19 outbreak back in March, where he was forced to relinquish the title due to the travel restrictions enforced from the pandemic. In that time an “interim” tournament was held to crown a new champion, which was won by Santos Escobar.

Devlin would later hype his return on Twitter. Check it out below.